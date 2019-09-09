McLean Center Welcomes Public Comments on Budget

The McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board invites residents of Small District 1A-Dranesville to attend two meetings and to submit comments and/or suggestions on the Center’s fiscal year 2021 budget. The first meeting, the Finance Committee Meeting of the Whole, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10. A second meeting, the Public Hearing on the FY 2021 Budget, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The center is located at 1234 Ingleside Ave. All meetings of the Governing Board are open to the public.

The FY 2021 budget year begins July 1, 2020 and ends June 30, 2021. Finance Committee Chair Raj Mehra will chair the Finance Committee Meeting of the Whole on Sept. 10, when the full board will work on the FY 2021 budget. The departmental and consolidated budget proposals will include a review of FY 2019 year-end actuals, the current year’s budget (FY 2020) and new proposals for FY 2021. The preliminary consolidated budget will be posted on the Center’s website, www.mcleancenter.org, and available at the Center’s reception desk a week prior to the public hearing.

The FY 2021 Budget Public Hearing on Sept. 25 will give residents a second opportunity to review and comment on the budget proposal. Residents of Small District 1A-Dranesville who wish to speak at the public hearing are asked to call 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, to have their names placed on a speakers list. In addition, written comments can be sent to the Governing Board by mail (address to McLean Community Center, 1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean VA 22101), fax (703-653-9435) or email to MCC Executive Director George Sachs at george.sachs@fairfaxcounty.gov.

Residents may continue to submit written comments after the public hearing through Monday, Oct. 21. The Board will approve the FY2021 budget when it meets at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The final budget will be approved by the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in spring 2020.

For more information, call the Center at 703-790-0123, TTY: 711, or visit the Center’s website, https://bit.ly/2ZdjZht.

