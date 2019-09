(Photo: Courtesy Dan Lehman)

A “PLAY STREET,” such as this one on Fulton St., closes a neighborhood street to traffic so that kids and adults can have more space for play and physical activity — all without worrying about cars. Residents can apply to have their street become a play street by visiting the Permits Counter at City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) or contact them via email at permits@fallschurchva.gov. Applications must be received at least 10 business days before the event date.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments