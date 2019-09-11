Local Arts Organizations Win Support Grants

ArtsFairfax, Fairfax County’s designated local arts agency, announces $396,703 in Operating Support Grants to 37 arts organizations in the County and Cities of Fairfax and Falls Church for the fiscal year 2020.

These grants annually support more than 14,000 performances, exhibitions, events, classes, and other activities, and engage audiences of more than 400,000 Fairfax County residents and visitors.

Local organizations that received a support grant from ArtsFairfax were as follows:

1st Stage Theatre, Amadeus Concerts, BalletNova Center for Dance, Creative Cauldron, McLean Project for the Arts, New Dominion Chorale, Providence Players of Fairfax, The Choralis Foundation, Tysons McLean Orchestra and Voce, Inc.

ArtsFairfax’s Operating Support Grant awards range from $500 to $50,000 for arts and cultural organizations based within Fairfax County and the Cities of Falls Church and Fairfax.

Grants were determined through a panel review process that ensures that the recipients meet the highest artistic and management standards as well as diverse public engagement that strengthens communities through the arts.

ArtsFairfax Operating Support Grants are competitive and require each organization to raise a 2:1 match in private funds. The need for Operating Support Grants is self-evident each year with requests for funding exceeding the available pool of grant funds. For FY2020, the applications for Operating Support Grants exceeded $1 million, almost triple the amount of funding available.

ArtsFairfax is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, incorporated in 1964, as Fairfax County’s designated local arts agency. ArtsFairfax is funded in part by Fairfax County, corporations, foundations, individuals, the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments