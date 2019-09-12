Columbia Baptist Starts Preschool Mothers Meetings

Columbia Baptist Church (103 W. Columbia St., Falls Church) will be hosting MOPS & MOPSNEXT – Mothers of Preschooler – group meetings on select Friday mornings from 9:30 – 11:45 a.m. starting Sept. 13 and Tuesday evenings from 7 – 9 p.m. starting Sept. 17.

MOPS is an international organization designed to encourage, equip and develop mothers of preschool children and develop fellowship with moms who can share the joys and challenges of motherhood. Group meetings include speakers, conversation, refreshments and focus on the MOPS mission of “No Mom Alone.”

For more information, visit www.columbiabaptist.org.

