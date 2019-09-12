Crime Report: More Cars Stolen from East End of Falls Church

A week after multiple vehicles were reported stolen from the east end of the City of Falls Church, two more were taken from around the same area, according to this week’s crime report.

On back-to-back days last week, vehicles were stolen after keys were left in unsecured lockers at Planet Fitness on Wilson Blvd., just up the street from where four vehicles were stolen from Koons Ford the week before. In addition, items were stolen from a different vehicle in the same area around the same time as one of the Planet Fitness thefts.

The vehicle stolen on Tuesday, Sept. 3., was recovered by the Metropolitan Police Department last Friday. In the next day’s theft on Sept. 4, police describe the suspect as a black man, 5’11” and 170 lbs, wearing a gray shirt, red bandanna, blue jeans and a black backpack.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: September 2 – 8, 2019

Advertisements

Driving Under the Influence, 1000 blk Seaton Ln, Sept 2, 12:34 AM, a male, 20, of Falls Church, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Smoking Violations, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Sept 2, 2:19 PM, Uy Quoc Chung, 38, of Silver Spring, MD, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Larceny from Building, 200 blk E Broad St, Sept 3, 1:40 PM, items of value were taken from an unsecured office. Investigation continues

Indecent Exposure, 100 blk E Fairfax St, Sept 3, 1:30 PM, unknown suspect described as an early 30`s, medium built Hispanic male seated in a white, 2-door BMW, exposed himself to a passersby.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, between 12:45 and 2:45 PM, Sept 3, a Toyota Prius was taken by unknown suspect(s). The key had been left in an unsecured locker. Vehicle was recovered Sept 6 at 11 PM, by the Metropolitan Police Dept. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, between 2:50 and 3:45 PM, Sept 3, items of value were taken from an unsecured vehicle. Investigation continues.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, between 12:40 and 2:09 PM, Sept 4, a Nissan Versa was taken by an unknown suspect who removed a backpack and keys from an unsecured locker. Suspect described as a black male, 5’11”, 170 lbs, wearing a gray shirt, red bandanna, blue jeans, and a black backpack. Investigation continues.

Fraud, 1200 blk W Broad St, Sept 4, 2:33 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Fraud, 400 blk S Virginia Ave, Sept 4, 6:37 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Larceny from Vehicle, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd, between 8:30 PM, Sept 4 and 11 AM, Sept 5, a State Dept-issued Temporary License Plate was removed from a vehicle.

Advertisements

Trespass, 400 blk W Broad St, Sept 6, 9:20 AM, a male, 59, of no fixed address, was arrested for Trespass.

Counterfeiting, 300 blk W Broad St, Sept 6, 1:54 PM, two instances of counterfeiting were reported. Suspects described as black male, approximately 30-35 YOA, pulled back hair, wearing jeans, black shoes, a white shirt with a bracelet or watch. Second suspect described as a black male, 35 YOA, short hair. Investigation continues.

Drunk in Public, 100 blk E Broad St, Sept 7, 7:10 PM, a male, 53, of no fixed address, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Smoking Violations, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Sept 8, 2:48 PM, a male, 25, of Ocean View, DE, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Drunk in Public, S Spring St/W. Broad St, Sept 8, 8:48 PM, a male, 53, of no fixed address, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments