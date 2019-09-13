Business News & Notes: New Aldi Opening in Bailey’s Crossroads

Falls Church Business News & Notes: September 12 – 18, 2019

Textile & Fiber Arts Studio Opening on W. Broad

Tint – A Modern Makerspace is opening this weekend at 417 W. Broad Street, Suite 100. The new textile and fiber arts studio, owned and operated by Carissa Englert, will be open Friday, Sept. 13 from noon – 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 15 from noon – 4 p.m.

Refreshments and tours of the space will be available and demonstrations will be conducted at various times Saturday afternoon. Members of the Falls Church City Council and Falls Church Chamber of Commerce will officially welcome Tint to the community with a ribbon cutting on Friday at 6 p.m.

Lost Dog Hosting ‘Mega Adoptorama’ This Weekend

Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation is hosting its 2019 Mega Adoptorama on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and 15 from noon – 3 p.m. at PetSmart Seven Corners. Adoptable dogs and cats will be on site and a bake sale and raffle will be offered to raise funds for the nonprofit no kill pet shelter located in Falls Church.

Advertisements

PetSmart is at 6100 Arlington Boulevard. For more information, visit www.LostDogRescue.org.

Bahamas Benefit at Clare & Don’s Sunday

Clare & Don’s Beach Shack is hosting Benefit for the Bahamas on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 1 – 6 p.m. The event will include raffle prizes and live music featuring Derd Berner, Bongo District, and Half Pint Harry. Clare & Don’s Beach Shack is located at 130 N. Washington Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.clareanddons.com.

F.C. EDA Chair, City Manager to Speak at Next Chamber Meeting

Falls Church Economic Development Authority Chair Bob Young and City Manager Wyatt Shields will speak at the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce’s networking luncheon scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 17, 11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. at the Italian Café. The presentation will include plans by the City and the EDA to support the downtown Falls Church business community.

Tickets purchased in advance are $27 for Chamber members, $32 for nonmembers. An additional $5 will be charged for walk-ins, should space be available.

For more information or to register, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

Entrepreneur Workshop Set for Next Wednesday at City Hall

The Virginia Department of Small Business & Supplier Diversity, the City of Falls Church Economic Development Office and the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce are presenting Entrepreneur Express – Moving Your Business Forward on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. – noon.

The workshop will address legalities of getting started, accounting best practices, and securing financial support. The event is free and will be held in the Laurel Meeting Room in Falls Church City Hall, 300 Park Avenue, Lower Level LC 06.

Advertisements

To register, visit www.sbsd.virginia.gov/events/entrepreneur-express-17.

Aldi Opening in Bailey’s Crossroads Tuesday

A new Aldi is opening at 5725 Columbia Pike in Bailey’s Crossroads on Thursday, Sept. 19. To celebrate the opening, Aldi will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:50 a.m. followed by its popular “golden ticket” giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce.

The new Bailey’s Crossroads Aldi store layout features expansive refrigeration space and the company recently expanded its product offerings, making 20 percent of its total selection new. This expansion is part of the company’s aggressive national growth and remodel plan, and it includes a 40 percent increase in its fresh food selection, with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options.

The Bailey’s Crossroads store will be open daily from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.aldi.us.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments