Christ Crossman to Partner With Rise Against Hunger

On Sept. 15, 1 – 4 p.m., Christ Crossman UMC (384 N. Washington St., Falls Church) will partner with Rise Against Hunger to assemble more than 20,000 meals to be packed and shipped around the world to those struggling with hunger. Volunteers of all ages (4 and up) are needed.

Interested residents can join in this engaging service opportunity that honors the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Christ Crossman is located at 384 N Washington Street, Falls Church. Sign up to volunteer or to donate here: events.riseagainsthunger.org/FallsChurch. Visit www.fallschurchfeedstheworld.org for more information. Participation is free.

