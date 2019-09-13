F.C. Schools Enrollment 8 Above Projections So Far, Noonan Reports

A preliminary enrollment report from the first day of classes in the Falls Church Public Schools showed a net increase of eight students above projected numbers, Superintendent Peter Noonan reported to the F.C. School Board in its first public meeting of the new school year Tuesday night.

The total enrollment came in at 2,677 the first day, compared to a projection of 2,669.

The only enrollment increase above projection is in Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School which went from a projected 641 to a preliminary actual of 665, a jump of 24 students. Thackrey Preschool saw a decline from 71 to 67, Mt. Daniel Elementary a decline from 536 to 529, Thomas Jefferson Elementary a decline from 566 to 556 and Mason High School an increase from 855 to 860.

In a related development, the News-Press erroneously reported last week that the fifth grade at Thomas Jefferson moved to Henderson. This is not the case, but the fifth grade has moved out of all trailer classrooms at TJ.

