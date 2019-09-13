Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Saturday’s Falls Church Festival

The Little City’s annual celebration of the fall season, now rebranded as the Falls Church Festival, is tomorrow with a day full of music, food and more taking place outside of the Community Center from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The centerpiece of Saturday’s revelry, the Taste of Falls Church, features 15 participating eateries offering a selection of bites, or “tastes,” to attendees.

This year’s Taste of F.C. participants include Bakeshop, Café Kindred, Clare and Don’s Beach Shack / Lazy Mike’s Deli, Dogwood Tavern, El Patron Bar & Grill, Famille at The Kensington, Falls Church Distillers, Hot N Juicy Crawfish, Liberty Barbecue, Open Road Grill, Peet’s Coffee, Rare Bird Coffee Roasters, Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies, Sweet Rice and Taco Bamba Taqueria.

Tickets are available at $3 per “taste” (or 10 for $25) with items ranging from one to three tickets. Outside ticket booths are cash-only while credit cards can be used for purchase inside the Community Center.

A panel of judges will be on hand to rate the 2019 Taste of F.C. entries and, new this year, a people’s choice award will be decided through an online vote.

In addition to the food, there will be a beer garden with booze from Audacious Aleworks and Falls Church Distillers running from 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Other entertainment includes Noland the Magician on the main stage at 10 a.m., the R&B/soul band Sudden M Pack playing at 12:15 p.m. plus pony rides and an assortment of local vendors and civic organizations.

Falls Church’s weekly farmers market will once again be in session Saturday, too, kicking off next door to the festival at 8 a.m. and running through noon.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments