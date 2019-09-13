It’s Official: ‘Mr. Brown’s Park’ Name for Pocket Park

Photo: Veronica Prince

The Falls Church City Council made it official Monday night, by a 7-0 vote naming the new pocket park in the 100 block of W. Broad Street “Mr. Brown’s Park,” in response to overwhelming support for the name from an informal survey of the public.

The name is in honor of three generations of Brown family ownership of the hardware store in the same block for over 100 years. Longtime proprietor Hugh Brown, who ran the 125-year-old business for almost 60 years, passed away last November at age 92.

An official ceremony marking the opening of the new park is scheduled for Sept. 30.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments