Watercolorist Exhibit Opens Saturday at F.C. Arts

“Waterworks,” featuring the colorful works of 41 area artists, opens on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 7:30 p.m. at the Falls Church Arts gallery (700-B W. Broad St., Falls Church).

In collaboration with Potomac Valley Watercolorists and the National Capital Area Chapter of the Sumi-e Society of America, Falls Church Arts will present 56 artworks in styles ranging from contemporary watercolor to traditional East Asian brush painting. The show runs through Oct. 13. Noted juror Glen Kessler chose the works from 110 pieces submitted.

Speaking about the approach taken by the Sumi-e Society artists, Carla Jaranson, the Society’s president says, “the Chinese speak of ‘writing a painting’ and ‘painting a poem.’ A great painting was judged on three elements: the calligraphy strokes, the words of poetry and the ability of the painting strokes to capture the spirit (Ch’i) of nature.”

The FCA gallery is open Tuesdays – Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Admission is free.

