Famille Wins Best Taste & El Patron Take Best Menu at Taste of F.C.

FAMILLE CAFE won Best Overall Taste at this year’s Taste of Falls Church competition at the Falls Church Festival. (Photo: Courtesy Scarlett Williams)

A rebranded Falls Church Festival was still buoyed by the traditional Taste of Falls Church competition this past Saturday. Famille Cafe and El Patron Bar & Grill traded places this year — with the cafe taking Best Overall Taste while the Salvadorean restaurant won with the Best Menu. A new addition to this year’s competition was the People’s Choice award, which saw a tie between Clare and Don’s Beach Shack and Cafe Kindred. The rest of the festival saw the usual booths of art vendors, businesses and political campaigns as well as the fair rides for kids and beer garden for adults. Check out some of the scenes of the day in the photo gallery below.

