Crime Report: Recovered Vehicles Stolen Again from Koons in Falls Church

Two vehicles that were stolen from Koons Ford earlier this month and subsequently recovered have been stolen once again from the Falls Church dealership, according to the latest City crime report released this week.

The Ford Explorers, which were first taken from Koons early in the morning on Sept. 1 and then were recovered in Falls Church and Prince George’s County, Maryland, were reported stolen for a second time just days later, sometime between Sept. 5 and 7, police report. The thefts are currently under investigation.

In other crime, a man exposed himself in an SUV on E. Jefferson St., someone broke into and robbed a residence on Randolph St. and a 23-year-old man destroyed a sheriff’s car by setting it on fire.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: Sept. 9 – 15, 2019

Arson, 300 blk Park Ave, Sept 9, 6:17 AM, a male, 23, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested for setting a Sheriff’s cruiser on fire. The cruiser was totally destroyed.

Indecent Exposure, 100 blk E Jefferson St, Sept 9, 7:22 AM, unknown suspect seated in a dark SUV exposed himself to a passersby. Investigation continues.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 1000 blk E Broad St, between 6 PM, Sept 5 and 1:00 PM, Sept 7, unknown suspect(s), stole two 2020 Ford Explorers which had been previously stolen and recovered. Investigation continues.

Graffiti, 100 blk W Broad St, Sept 9, 4:33 PM, graffiti was observed on an electrical box located in a park.

Driving Under the Influence, 1000 blk E Broad St, Sept 10, 11:57 PM, a male, 54, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 100 blk S Maple Ave, Sept 11, 11:42 AM, following a traffic stop, a male, 33, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Burglary-Residential, 500 blk Randolph St, Sept 11, between 7:30 AM and 4:30 PM, unknown suspect(s) entered an unsecured dwelling and took items of value. Investigation continues.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 900 blk W Broad St, Sept 14, 1:19 AM, following a traffic stop, a female, 19, of Oxon Hill, MD, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana.

Fraud, 500 blk W Broad St, Sept 14, 3:30 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

