F.C Garden Club Installs Way Station for Butterflies

THANKS TO MEMBERS of the Falls Church Garden Club, there is a Monarch Way Station on the W&OD trail, just west of the Falls Church City border. Recently, three local Scouts, Rose Watts, Jewel Mootz and Priscilla Kelly, assisted with its maintenance. The Way Station has two kinds of the necessary host plants of the monarch butterfly, which are milkweeds. The monarch butterfly can only lay eggs on any of several milkweed varieties. The Way Station has butterfly weed/Asclepias tuberosa, and common milkweed/asclepias syriaca, plus other flowering native plants, which provide nectar for adult butterflies.

