Falls Church High Starts Digital Fundraiser Next Week

Fall student athletes at Falls Church High School will be participating in the Falls Church Athletic Boosters’ fundraising effort on Sept. 17 and 18. FCHS partners with OurFund in a digital campaign to ask family and friends for donations to support FCHS athletics. This endeavor has been successful for the athletic boosters in years past and the boosters look forward to 100 percent participation from the students this year. This is the only time the athletic boosters will conduct this campaign during this school year. Prizes will be awarded for the team and individual athletes that raise the most funding.

For more information, contact Bonnie Gagermeier at bgagermeier@gmail.com.

