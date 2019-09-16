Letters to the Editor: Unions Are the Backbone Of the Democratic Party

Letters to the Editor: September 12 – 18, 2019

Unions Are the Backbone Of the Democratic Party

Editor,

Every year around Labor Day, the esteemed anti-poverty group Oxfam America ranks each state by how well their state law supports workers. The ranking is based on an analysis of 11 policy areas covering wages, worker protections, and union empowerment. This year, Virginia ranked dead last — 50 out of 50. This should be a wake-up call to our state legislature and especially to our state’s Democratic Party — a party that has the Labor Movement to thank for its prominence in American politics. In light of this crisis, it was especially disturbing to see that Falls Church’s own state senator, Richard Saslaw, was quoted in the Richmond Times-Dispatch on Labor Day week saying he does not see Virginia’s anti-union “right-to-work” laws being repealed under Democratic rule — and adding that “quite frankly, a large part of the public doesn’t care.”

Senator Saslaw is seriously mistaken — unions are the backbone of our party and Democrats across Virginia care deeply about ending our Commonwealth’s anti-union policy regime. If we want Democrats to take back the statehouse in November, we need our leaders to make clear that Democratic rule in Richmond means a complete end to the anti-worker policies of statehouse Republicans.

Pete Davis

Falls Church

City Post Office Deserves Recognition As F.C. ‘Best’

Editor,

Regarding the annual “Best of Falls Church” awards, the one thing that is missing which needs some good accolades is our City post office. Specifically, the long-time, good, cheerful ladies Julie and Tran. They’ve been staffing the counter for decades and offer customers attentive, informed and courteous service, with a smile — theirs and yours.

Dan Lehman

Falls Church

