F.C. Artist Takes Second at Del Ray Show

(Photo: Courtesy Shaun Van Steyn)

DEL RAY ARTISANS exhibit “High Notes“ featured the connection between music and the mind, according to its website. Falls Church resident Serene Werblood (top photo – right) received the 2nd place award for the artwork titled “Ribbon Dance in Purple and Gold.”

(Photo: Courtesy Shaun Van Steyn)

Werblood has three pieces in the exhibit and is one of 61 featured artists in High Notes. Alongside the caption to several of the art pieces there is an icon to link your smartphone to the YouTube musical piece which inspired the art. Werblood’s artwork was inspired by classical music.

