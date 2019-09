Pure Barre Arlington-Falls Church (2121 N. Westmoreland St., Falls Church) will host a pop-up event in the downtown park, Falls Church City’s new downtown plaza on the north side of W. Broad Street, on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5 p.m. Pure Barre is designed to be a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small, isometric movements, which burn fat, sculpt muscles and create long, lean physiques.

For more information, visit www.FallsChurchVA.gov/DTPlaza or www.purebarre.com.

