Shrevewood Elementary Welcomes New Principal

Josh DeSmyter, who currently serves as assistant principal at Freedom Hill Elementary, has been named the new principal of Shrevewood Elementary, which took effect Aug. 19. DeSmyter served the assistant principal at Franklin Sherman Elementary from 2014-19 and, prior to joining FCPS, he taught elementary school in Washington, D.C., as well as in Detroit, where he was named the Outstanding Teacher of the Year.

DeSmyter implemented the Math Workshop model at a large scale during his tenure at Franklin Sherman, and helped establish a local level IV AAP program, infusing the AAP curriculum in grades 3-6 classrooms, leading to increased rigor for all students. He is also a proponent of the Positivity Project. DeSmyter holds a bachelor of arts in elementary education from Spring Arbor University (Michigan) as well as a master of arts in educational leadership from George Mason University. He also holds an endorsement in Educational Administration and Supervision, PreK-12.

