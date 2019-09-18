F.C. Police’s Henderson Earns ’40 Under 40′ Honor

Falls Church Police Det. Sgt. Rachel Henderson. (Photo: City of Falls Church Police)

City of Falls Church Police Det. Sgt. Rachel Henderson will be honored by the International Association of the Chiefs of Police with the “40 Under 40” award at the group’s annual conference next month.

According to the IACP, the “40 Under 40” award program “is designed to recognize 40 law enforcement professionals under the age of 40 from around the world that demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment to their profession.” Henderson, one of 40 applicants selected for the award, was selected based on her “demonstration of values and commitment to law enforcement” and “capacity for leadership.”

An IACP profile of Henderson says “Known among her peers for her humility and graceful presence, Detective Sergeant Rachel Henderson builds a symbiotic team environment wherever she is assigned. … At Falls Church Police Department (FCPD), she quickly became an accomplished special weapons and tactical team member as well as Northern Virginia’s first female sniper… As detective sergeant, she has built a reputation as a leader with strong moral principles and tenacious investigative skill. Detective Sergeant Henderson is also a general instructor with certifications in firearms, simunitions, electronic control devices (ECD), and field training, among others. In the past, she also spent her spare time assisting with Rape Aggression Defense (RAD) classes, which teaches women how to defend themselves from attacks.”

“The Falls Church Police are proud, delighted and honored that Detective Sergeant Henderson will be a recipient of this prestigious award,” said F.C. Police Chief Mary Gavin in a press release. “We look forward to celebrating all 40 recipients’ accomplishments and contributions to the profession and their respective communities.”

Henderson said, ““It’s such an honor to receive this award. Every day my colleagues and I present the best of the FCPD and the City of Falls Church in everything we do. We are a team committed to the safety of the community. I share this honor with them!”

Henderson will be recognized at the IACP’s annual conference in Chicago this October.

