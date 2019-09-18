Guest Artist Creates Floral Designs for Garden Club

Rock Spring Garden Club will host Arlene Stewart, Life Judge and award winning floral designer, to create floral designs on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. at Little Falls Presbyterian Church (6025 Little Falls Rd., Arlington). Stewart will demonstrate techniques for constructing types of floral arrangements including those for the monthly show designs for the upcoming year.

The program is free; an optional lunch is $5. For information on the program or on the organization visit the website at rockspringgardenclub.com.

