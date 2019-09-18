Library Parking Lot to Become ‘Parklet’ for F.C. Parking Day Friday

This Friday, the parking lot of Falls Church’s Mary Riley Styles Public Library will be transformed into a small park as the City participates in the worldwide event Park(ing) Day.

With an aim to promote the importance of preserving and creating public green space in urban areas, F.C.s effort for Park(ing) Day will begin this Friday morning, Sept. 21, when City staff will set up a temporary “parklet” at the corner of Park and N. Virginia Avenues near the library. From 9 a.m. – 7 p.m., the public is invited to explore the new space, talk with staff from various City agencies, and enjoy activities and refreshments.

Park(ing) Day is an annual international event where the public collaborates to temporarily transform parking spaces into small parks to elicit a reconsideration of the designation of public space.

This global project evolved out of a local project in San Francisco in 2005, and now occurs annually on the third Friday of September.

