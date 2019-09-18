Mustang Alley Construction Underway until Oct. 31

A silt fence lines the Haycock Road driveway to George Mason High School in preparation for excavation, duct bank installation and tree removal beginning Monday.

This work supports the economic development project to one day sit on the current GMHS site. EYA and Hoffman, the developers of the “Little City Commons,” say most work will occur at night from 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. so as not to impact the school day from arrival to dismissal.

The area under construction stretches from Haycock Rd. to the new GMHS site and from the driveway halfway up the hill to the UVA/VA Tech campus boundary, including the “Mason Spirit” mural retaining wall. This project should conclude by Oct. 31.

