Painting Class Fundraiser for Mental Health Foundation

The Northern Virginia Mental Health Foundation is having a painting class fundraiser “Shapes of Life” taught by well-known local professional artist Bill Abel. The class will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Art and Frame of Falls Church (205 W. Jefferson St., Falls Church). All painting supplies will be provided, along with light food and beverages, for $35 per person or $60 per couple. To purchase tickets, visit novamentalhealth.org/event.

All proceeds will benefit the foundation, a 25 year old non-profit based in Falls Church that provides help for people who are struggling with mental health issues by offering a financial bridge toward a safer, healthier lifestyle. The foundation expresses its gratitude to Bill Abel for providing his talent and teaching skills to this class, and also its venue sponsor Art and Frame of Falls Church and Tom Gittins for providing his facility and painting tools for the class.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments