The latest book by the News-Press’ Nicholas Benton has been published and is available online from Amazon as of yesterday. Titled, “Gay Men in the Feminist Revolution, Articles, Pamphlets and Reflections on My Gay Activist Days in San Francisco, 1969-1972,” the paperback is published by BCI Books and is Benton’s second.

“Extraordinary Hearts: Reclaiming Gay Sensibility’s Central Role in the Progress of Civilization” was published in 2013 and became a “Gay Studies” Best Seller on Amazon.

