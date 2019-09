(Photo: Courtesy Bev Rocco)

ART AND FRAME OF FALLS CHURCH featured artists Lynn Nguyen (center) and Dessy Henrique (second from right) for its FIRSTfriday event a few weeks ago. They’re pictured alongside Falls Church City Mayor David Tarter (second from left), councilman Phil Duncan (right) and assistant city manager Cindy Mester. The two artists produced works in small sizes and are priced for gift giving, from abstract to anime, on two and three-dimensional canvases.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments