Elementary Parent/Guardian Social Takes Place Friday

This Friday, Sept. 20, elementary parents can enjoy a fun, casual social from 7 – 10 p.m. The Falls Church Elementary Parent-Teacher Associations’s Fall Social lets preschool and elementary parents as well as caregivers catch up after a busy summer, get to know each other better and meet people new to the community. Adult beverages, light appetizers will be served. Entrance is only $20 which includes food and two drink tickets. A cash bar will also be available. FCEPTA expresses its gratitude to volunteer parent Jamie Hinderks at 501 Timber Lane, Falls Church for hosting.

