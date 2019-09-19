‘Sunset Cinemas’ Begin in F.C. Friday Night

The City of Falls Church Recreation and Parks Department’s annual fall outdoor movie screenings will begin this Friday with “Lilo and Stitch.”

The 16th Annual Sunset Cinema in the Park featuring free screenings of family-friendly movies will be held on Sept. 20, 27, and Oct. 4 beginning at 7:45 p.m. in Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave.)

The public is invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and picnics to the event. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. In the event of inclement weather, the movies will take place at the Falls Church Community Center (223 Little Falls St.).

The 2019 Sunset Cinema schedule of movies is: Sept. 20: “Lilo and Stitch” (2002, PG), Sept. 27: “Hocus Pocus” (1993, PG), Oct. 4: “Back to the Future” (1985, PG).

