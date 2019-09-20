Broadway Stars Visit McLean’s Alden Theatre

The Alden (1234 Ingleside Ave., McLean) begins its 2019-2020 Professional Series with “Broadway Princess Party” at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The show features three critically acclaimed musical theater stars, who have performed on Broadway and who will reprise their performances and share insider stories about their experiences.

Tickets are $50 for the general public, $45 for students and seniors and $35 for residents of Dranesville District 1-A.

Audiences can brush off their tiara and unleash their inner princess with royalty in this concert direct from New York City. Featuring Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Broadway’s original Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” and the voice of Meg in the movie “Hercules”); Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (the original Jasmine in Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway) and Christy Altomare (who played the lead role in “Anastasia” on Broadway). One’s every dream will come true as knockout voices sing the petticoats off every princess song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage and beyond.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information visit: aldentheatre.org or call 703-790-0123, TTY: 711.

For ADA accommodations, contact Patron Services Manager Evelyn Hill at evelyn.hill@fairfaxcounty.gov or call 571-296-8385.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments