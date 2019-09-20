Business News & Notes: Arc of NoVa Benefit, Ribbon Cutting at Tilt & Chamber Mixer

Business News & Notes: September 19 – 25, 2019

Pancake House Donating Proceeds to Arc of NoVa on Sept. 26

The Original Pancake House in Falls Church will donate 15 percent of dining sales on Thursday, Sept. 26 to The Arc of Northern Virginia.

The Arc of Northern Virginia provides supports and advocacy for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities and their families.

The Original Pancake House, which is open from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily, is located at 7395 Lee Highway in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.thearcofnova.org.

Hilton Garden Inn Hosting F.C. Chamber, Merrifield Biz Assn. Mixer

The Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church is hosting a networking mixer for the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Merrifield Business Association on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The free event, which will include live music and refreshments, is open to Falls Church Chamber and GMBA members, prospective members, and supporters.

The Hilton Garden Inn Falls Church is located at 706 W. Broad Street in Falls Church.

Officials Welcome Tint to Falls Church

Tint: A Modern Makerspace opened at 417 W. Broad Street in Falls Church on Friday, Sept. 13. The event was commemorated with a ribbon cutting with owner Carissa Englert and her family along with Mayor David Tarter, Vice Mayor Marybeth Connelly, Councilmember Phil Duncan, Councilmember Letty Hardi, and members of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, all sporting Englert’s hand knitted accessories.

Mindfulness Workshops Coming to Community Center

Mindfulness in School Project certified Caroline Wu Below is hosting mindfulness workshops for children and teenagers at the Falls Church Community Center through the fall. Mindfulness for Teens (12 to 18) will take place on Fridays, Sept. 20 – Nov. 15 from 4 – 5 p.m.

The nine-session course is designed to improve concentration and strengthen resilience to help teens deal with anxiety and manage their thoughts, feelings and impulses more effectively. Mindfulness for Children (ages 8 – 12) will take place Mondays, Sept. 23 – Nov. 25 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

This eight-week session will help children focus their attention, become less reactive, and be more compassionate with themselves and others. For more information, visit www.fallschurchva.gov/recreation.

Local Artist Teaching Class to Benefit NoVa Mental Health Foundation

The Northern Virginia Mental Health Foundation will benefit from a painting class fundraiser “Shapes of Life” taught by well-known local professional artist Bill Abel.

The class will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m. at Art and Frame of Falls Church at 205 W. Jefferson Street. All painting supplies will be provided, along with light food and beverages, for $35 per person, or $60 per couple.

All proceeds will benefit the Foundation, a 25-year-old non-profit based in Falls Church that provides help for those people who are struggling with mental health issues by offering a financial bridge toward a safer, healthier lifestyle.

For more information, visit www.novamentalhealth.org.

Wine & Spirits Auction at Quinn’s Next Wednesday

Quinn’s Auction Galleries is hosting a wine and spirits auction on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Previews will be available Monday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 23 and 24, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Quinn’s Auction Galleries are located at 360 S. Washington Street in Falls Church.

For more information, visit www.quinnsauction.com.

