Civil War Show and Sale will be held on Sunday, September 22 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Arlington-Fairfax Elks Lodge (8421 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax).

General admission is $5 per person. Call 703-389-1505 or mayo5304@cox.net for additional or vendor information.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments