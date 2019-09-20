‘Waterworks’ Enters 2nd Week at F.C. Arts

(Photo: Courtesy Shaun Van Steyn)

FALLS CHURCH ARTS’ latest exhibit, “Waterworks,” which highlights a variety of watercolor paintings, opened last weekend and will run through Oct. 13. Featured in photo are esteemed guests of the new show, including (from left to right) Councilwoman Letty Hardi, Mayor David P. Tarter, Councilman Phil Duncan, Simon Van Steyn, artist Fran Belle Simms, Councilman David Snyder, Artist Dory Teipel, and FCA Outreach Director, Shaun Van Steyn.

FCA extends its thanks to FCA member Carolyn Jackson-Sahni, who is also a member of the Sumi-e’ Society. There were two demonstration tables so visitors could try their hand at Chinese Brush Painting (invented by the Chinese that spread to other cultures centuries ago). The contrast of art styles and subjects was linked by the fact that they were all made with watercolors and inks, thus the name “Waterworks”.

Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 6 pm and Sunday 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

