F.C. Family Remembers Deceased Son

Zachary “Zac” Charles Taylor of Falls Church passed away Sept. 27, 2018 and was buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Nov. 2018. Taylor was born on Feb. 5, 1997 in Fort Belvoir to Chuck and Becky Taylor and was a 2018 graduate of the University of Colorado with a BA in Astronomy. He was also a research assistant at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics in Boulder, Colorado during the summer of 2018.

An endowment has been set up honoring his memory through the University of Colorado, Boulder called the “Bright Star.” Donations can be made online to giving.cu.edu/BrightStar.

Taylor was a graduate from Annandale High School in 2015 where he played lacrosse and his nickname was “Zac Attack.” He was also an assistant coach for lacrosse at the Boys and Girls Club in Annandale. Taylor played in a rock band with his friends in Boulder and he loved all kinds of music from classical to rock. Taylor’s kindness and pursuit of knowledge made us all better. He loved looking at the mountains and the stars in Colorado.

Taylor’s friends and family all miss his zeal of life and his laughter. Taylor is survived by his parents Chuck and Becky Taylor; sister Lauren Feifer and Courtney Taylor; brother in law Joseph Feifer; nephew Carson; grand parents Jess and Jean Taylor; many aunts, uncles and cousins, all his friends, and especially his black cat Leo.

The Taylor family loves and misses Zac.

