Fall Mah Jongg Classes Start At Temple Rodef Shalom

The Women of Temple Rodef Shalom will start their Mah Jongg lessons for fall on Thursday, Sept. 26 and continue for Oct. 3 and 10 from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Interested attendees for the three-session Mah Jongg class for beginners are asked not to register unless they’re prepared to play at least once a week the first few months. Plan to attend all three sessions. Enrollment is limited, so those interested in registering are encouraged to do so immediately.

The lessons cost $98 (includes nine hours of lessons, the 2019 National Mah Jongg League Playing Card, player handout materials, lite refreshments and private coaching).

To register, send a check made out to WoTRS, to Temple Rodef Shalom (2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church, VA 22043), Attn: Iva Gresko. Applicants are asked to include their email address, home address and home and cell telephone numbers. A submitted check counts as registration.

For more information, contact Iva Gresko at iva.gresko@gmail.com

