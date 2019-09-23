High Tech Firm Follows Virginia Tech Expansion to Arlington

Block.one, a leader in providing high-performance blockchain software, will invest $10 million and establish its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, the office of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced Monday. A statement said that Virginia successfully competed with Washington, D.C. for the project, which will create 170 new jobs over a period of three years.

Currently based in Blacksburg, near the campus of Virginia Tech, the company is moving its U.S. headquarters near where Virginia Tech plans a major expansion in conjunction with Amazon’s decision to locate its second headquarters here.

“Block.one maintains a strong presence at its Blacksburg operation, and we are thrilled that this global company will expand its footprint in Virginia by locating its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County,” Gov. Northam said in the statement.“Blockchain and other technologies are rapidly evolving, and industry pioneers like Block.one help to bolster the Commonwealth’s reputation as a leader in the information technology sector. The company’s continued growth in Virginia is a tremendous testament to the flourishing high-tech talent pool that is prevalent in diverse regions of Virginia, from the New River Valley to Northern Virginia.”

Block.one is the publisher of the EOSIO blockchain software, the fastest public blockchain protocol in the market. The free, open-source protocol is designed to be adapted and used by the developer community and companies to create a more secure and transparent digital infrastructure. Block.one has locations around the world, including Hong Kong and Los Angeles, and the Arlington location complements the company’s significant presence in Blacksburg, where it employs over 80 engineering and research and development workers in the heart of the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center there. The Arlington County office will house corporate services talent as well as highly skilled IT professionals.

“Block.one is at the forefront of blockchain software development, and the company’s decision to establish its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County demonstrates the wealth of resources available to technology businesses in Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “To sustain its incredible growth, Block.one’s new home base in Arlington County offers access to top-tier IT talent and proximity to policy and decision makers in Washington, D.C. The company is a valuable corporate partner, and we look forward to Block.one’s continued success in Blacksburg and future growth in Arlington.”

“Block.one continues to expand its presence in the U.S., where we are creating high-skill jobs,” said Block.one Chief Operating Officer Andrew Bliss. “Our decision to open our U.S. headquarters in Virginia underscores our commitment to investing in the economic growth of the Commonwealth, and our confidence in the talented workforce and support of local leadership. Arlington’s proximity to Washington, D.C. also allows us to continue building constructive business and government relationships as we provide insights for the application of blockchain based technologies. We are excited to be heading down new paths of growth.”

Venture capitalist and entrepreneur Peter Thiel has invested in the company, along with other notable investors, Bitmain, Louis Bacon, and Alan Howard.

