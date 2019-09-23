Lane & Sidewalk Closures Begin in Tysons on Sept. 23

Beginning on or about Monday, Sept. 23, pedestrians and drivers will encounter daily lane and partial sidewalk closures along eastbound and westbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) and northbound and southbound Route 123 (Dolley Madison/Chain Bridge Road), along the Silver Line Phase 1 alignment in the Tysons area.

Crews will repair manholes, sidewalks, curbs, gutters and ramps as part of final closeout of Phase 1 construction. Crews will work on one or two blocks at a time and will only close the roadway in the area of the work.

Signs will be posted and advance notifications will be made to the general public, local neighborhoods and businesses. Please see detailed information below:

All business entrances will remain open.

When sections of sidewalks are closed in some areas, pedestrians may be directed to use sidewalks of the opposite side of Route 7.

Pedestrians seeking to use the Greensboro and Spring Hill Metrorail stations or adjacent businesses also may be redirected to alternate walking patterns for short periods of time.

Details of specific closings will be issued daily and will be available at: dullesmetro.com.

Drivers should exercise caution when driving in this area and remain alert for directional signs. Police will be on hand to assist with traffic management.

