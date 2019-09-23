Letters to the Editor: Time for Voters to Support Candidates for Equality

Letters to the Editor: September 19 – 25, 2019

Time for Voters to Support Candidates for Equality

Editor,

I was happy to read about the upcoming events in Falls Church celebrating Mattie Gundry and the 100th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage. Her tenacity in the struggle to gain the vote for women is alive today in another women’s rights struggle in Virginia — ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Congress passed the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972, which was introduced to Congress in 1923 by Alice Paul. Since then it has been ratified by 37 states. It needs only one more state’s ratification to bring Constitutional equality to the nation’s women.

Virginia has that opportunity when a new General Assembly convenes in January 2020. But before then, all members of the state’s legislature are up for election in November. This year it is time for both men and women to use their vote to support candidates who will complete what Gundry and her sisters began — full equality under the law.

Beverly Schlotterbeck

Annandale

Letters to the Editor may be submitted to letters@fcnp.com or via our online form here. Letters should be limited to 350 words and may be edited for content, clarity and length. To view the FCNP’s letter and submission policy, please click here.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments