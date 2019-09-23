Sept. 13 to Honor Former F.C. Teacher Hockenberry

The Falls Church City Council proclaimed Sept. 13 as Lindy Hockenberry Day in the City of Falls Church in gratitude for Hockenberry’s decades of leadership.

Hockenberry was a Falls Church City Public School teacher for 31 years and continues to be a substitute teacher. A loyal fan of the Mustang sports teams, she regularly attends games and wrestling matches, cheering for generations of students. Following her retirement, Hockenberry served on City Council for eight years, with two of those years as Vice Mayor. For the past eleven years, she has been a member of the Planning Commission.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments