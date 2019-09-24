Beyer Calls for Impeachment Inquiry In Wake of Ukraine Reports

U.S. Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr. today endorsed articles of impeachment in an interview with ARLnow.com. Beyer had announced support for an impeachment interview on May 21, but went further today in the wake of the President’s admissions about pressuring Ukrainian leaders to investigate his political opponent.

Beyer’s call comes in advance of what has been reported to be an imminent announcement by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi calling for an impeachment inquiry later today.

In May, Beyer become the first member of Virginia’s Congressional delegation to call for an impeachment inquiry. Today he said that the latest accusations against Trump — that he withheld military aid from Ukraine before pressuring the county’s president to investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son and his business dealings there — are “a turning point” for going further, he told ARLnow.

“I really don’t see any alternative to actual Articles of Impeachment right now,” Beyer said according to ARLnow. “If we don’t act now, I think we lose all credibility as elected representatives and we violate our oath of office.”

