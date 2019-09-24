Crime Report: Another Week, Another 4 Vehicles Stolen from F.C. Dealership

The vehicles thefts continue at a Falls Church car dealership, according to the latest City crime report, as another four vehicles were stolen from Koons Ford last week.

Last Friday, the dealership on W. Broad St. reported to police that four F-150 pickup trucks were stolen sometime in the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 15, with two of the trucks located in Ft. Washington, Maryland later that day.

And in another incident of motor vehicle theft, Koons was alerted last Wednesday that a vehicle was recovered which the dealership had not previously realized was stolen.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: Sept. 16 – 22, 2019

Drunk in Public, 300 blk W Broad St, Sept 16, 6:08 PM, a male, 53, of no fixed address, was arrested for Drunk in Public.

Smoking Violations, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, Sept 17, 12:15 AM, a male, 45, of Chantilly, VA, was issued a summons for Smoking in a Restaurant.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, 300 blk N Maple Ave, Sept 17, 9:02 AM, following a traffic stop, a female, 23, of Alexandria, VA, was issued a summons for Possession of Marijuana, 3rd offense.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 1000 blk E Broad St, Sept 18, 4:17 PM, a car dealership was notified of a recovered vehicle which the dealership had not realized was stolen. Vehicle last seen Sept 17, 9:30 PM. Investigation continues.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, 500 blk Roosevelt Blvd, between noon, Sept 15, and Sept 18, 7:16 PM, unknown suspect(s) removed both license plates from a vehicle.

Larceny, 300 blk E Annandale Rd, Sept 19, 9:18 AM, unknown suspect(s) took a gray Dahon bicycle which was chained to a pole behind the business. Bicycle last seen July 31.

Driving Under the Influence, 1300 blk S Washington St, Sept 20, 2:21 AM, a female, 40, of Ft. Washington, MD, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, Felony Eluding, Refusal, Felonious Destruction of Property, and Possession of Heroin.

Motor Vehicle Theft, 1000 blk E Broad St, Sept 20, 1:07 PM, dealership reported that on Sept 15, between 2:53 AM and 3:31 AM, four Ford F150 pickup trucks were stolen. Two were located in Ft. Washington, MD, later that day. Investigation continues.

Driving Under the Influence, 1000 blk W Broad St, Sept 22, 3:48 AM, a female, 39, of Ashburn, VA, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Drunk in Public/Trespass, 100 blk Hillwood Ave, Sept 22, 5:28 PM, a male, 53, of no fixed address, was arrested for Drunk in Public and Trespass.

