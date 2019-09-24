Fairfax Co. Schools to Host Mental Health Conference

Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will host its sixth annual Mental Health and Wellness Conference beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Fairfax High School (3501 Rebel Run, Fairfax) in partnership with Inova and Kaiser Permanente.

The morning session, which runs from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., will focus on social and emotional learning and features a keynote address by Marc Brackett, Ph.D., founding director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence.

Breakouts will include sessions on stress and anxiety, fostering resilience, healthy use of technology, self-care, communication, family mental health services, drugs and the adolescent brain, vaping and sport and performance psychology skills.

Conference attendees are invited to stay for Inova’s Act on Addiction Summit, scheduled for 12:30 – 4 p.m. Admiral James “Sandy” Winnefeld, co-founder of SAFE Project, a national nonprofit committed to contributing in a tangible way to overcoming the addiction epidemic, will be the keynote speaker.

Exhibit tables and resources will be available to all attendees until 1 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided courtesy of Inova.

For registration directions and other information, contact the FCPS Office of Communication at 571-423-1200.

