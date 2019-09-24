George Mason H.S. Class of ’15 Grad Alexandra Maller Dies

Alexandra Jane Maller, 22, of Fairfax, Virginia passed away on Sept. 21, 2019 at Inova Fairfax Hospital. A memorial will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Murphy’s Funeral Home located at 1102 West Broad Street, Falls Church, Virginia 22046. Visitation will be held at 1 – 5 p.m. on Saturday at Murphy’s Funeral Home. The family will be greeting friends and family at that time.

A reception is planned immediately after the service on Sunday, details to be provided at the Memorial and online/social media. The family will provide a board to post copies of your favorite photos of Alexandra and to share.

Alexandra was born on Jan. 12, 1997 at Fairfax Hospital to Daniel Keith Maller and Kimberley Jean (Trull) Maller. Alexandra grew up in the City of Falls Church. Alex attended Falls Church City Public Schools K through 12, graduating from George Mason High School with the IB diploma in 2015. She was a member of the varsity swim team, a member of the band, and many other extracurricular activities. Alexandra attended the University of Arizona at Tucson. She was currently working as a food server at a popular local restaurant.

Alex loved animals, enjoyed playing the flute, learning American Sign Language and Chinese, volunteer work, driving and travel, and had a passion for helping people, philosophy and science. Alex dreamed of one day becoming a doctor.

Alex is survived by parents Dan and Kim Maller, her sister Sarah Maller, and her brother Ian Maller.

Alex is survived by all of her grandparents: Grandmother Jean Miller of Patagonia AZ; Grandfather Dennis Trull of Lawndale; CA; Grandmother Judy Maller of San Carlos, CA; Grandfather Harold Maller and grandmother Cynthia of Prescott, AZ; and by her Uncle Steve and Aunt Doreen of Half Moon Bay, CA; Aunt Cynthia of San Carlos, CA, and Uncle Laurence and Aunt Katie of Mountain View, CA; and her four cousins, Max Maller, Samuel Maller, Anna Maller, and Benjamin Maller.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to INOVA Comprehensive Addiction Treatment Services (CATS), 703-289-7560.



