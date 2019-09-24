Local High Students Named Merit Scholar Semifinalists

Students from multiple area high schools were among some of the 16,000 across the nation named 2019 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.

Their designation is the result of 2018 Preliminary SAT scores landing among the highest in the state. The students from their respective schools are as follows

Falls Church High School — Carlos Perez.

George Mason High Schoo — Isabel Davis, Helen Morris, Niharika Singhvi, Elisabeth Wells and Zoe Cunniffe.

Marshall High School — Elise Ebert, Sophia Konde and Sophia Tedesco.

McLean High School — Flavia Carcani, Benjamin Hacker, Hyohyun Jung, Allison Lai, Sarah Levy, Priya Shah and Ashley Xing.

Beginning in April, scholarship winners will be announced based on applications, teacher and school recommendations, and scores from SATs or ACTs reinforcing the students’ performance on their PSAT.

