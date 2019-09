The 9th annual Clare & Don’s Beach Shack (130 N. Washington St., Falls Church) fundraiser for Arlington Free Clinic will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 5 – 9 p.m.

Interested attendees can enjoy food, raffles and music with lots of friends of the Clinic. This fundraiser is appropriate for the whole family.

No tickets necessary for admission to the fundraiser.

For more information, visit arlingtonfreeclinic.org or clareanddons.com.

