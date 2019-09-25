Local Library Holds Book Sale Next Weekend

George Mason Regional Library (7001 Little River Turnpike, Annandale) will be holding its four-day long Fall book sale beginning Thursday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. Hours are: Thursday, 3 – 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

The sale, which extends throughout the library, offers a variety of books and other media across a wide range of categories for all ages.

On Sunday there will be half-price bargains. Details and highlights are available at GeorgeMasonFriends.blogspot.com or call 703-813-6616.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments