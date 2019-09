(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Carol Sly)

OFF TO THE RACES on Sept. 16 were parents, teachers, administrators, residents, runners and, of course, kids, for the Falls Church Education Foundation’s 15th annual Run for the Schools 5K taking place in the City. There were some winners, yes, but the real those who came out for some exercise and to support a good cause were the real winners! (wink).

