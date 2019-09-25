This Week in Sports: Field Hockey

SOPHOMORE MIDFIELDER Sarah Ettingercarries the ball into Justice High School’s defensive zone in Mason’s 1-0 loss to the Wolves on Tuesday. (Photo: Carol Sly)

GEORGE MASON HIGH SCHOOL’S field hockey team suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to crosstown rival Justice High School Tuesday night. The Mustangs had the lion’s share of possessions and scoring chances in the first half, and were even bailed out by senior goalkeeper Josie Shaw’s save during a Justice penalty shot to maintain the tie. Momentum changed hands in the second half, however, as the Wolves tallied the night’s only goal five minutes after the intermission. From there, Justice gradually exerted more control over the match and ultimately left their City neighbors scoreless by the end of regulation. Mason travels to face Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology tonight.

