RE/MAX West End and INOVA have scheduled a blood drive for Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind the RE/MAX office (710 W. Broad Street, Falls Church). The drive is an effort to address the shortage in the local blood supply. Sponsors George Mason Mortgage, Pruitt Title and Hilton Garden Inn will be providing breakfast and lunch to those who donate.

Interested attendees can schedule their time slot at rem.ax/SaveLife. For more information, call 703-596-5303.

