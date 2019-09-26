Tag Day Coming to F.C. City Neighborhoods

THE RED SHIRTS ARE COMING…(Courtesy Photo)

This Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., members of the George Mason High School band and chorus will bring music to Falls Church City neighborhoods as they travel door to door collecting donations for the annual Tag Day fundraiser.

Small groups will also be performing and collecting that morning at the Falls Church City Farmers Market.

The musicians accept donations of any amount (cash or checks) which will help all members participate in performance clinics with Disney musicians and a chance to perform at Walt Disney World.

For more information or to donate online visit bandboostersfcc.org.

