(Photo: Michéle Grenier)

ADDING TO HIS TROPHY COLLECTION is local weightlifter Rick Bucinell after a trip to the Masters World Championships in Montreal in August. Bucinell won his seventh Masters Championship Gold Medal, was the best lifter in his age group (55-59) and set three new Masters world records for the Snatch (122kg), Clean & Jerk (155kg) and overall weight (277kg).

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments